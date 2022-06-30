CR Control System Announces Advanced Marine Navigation Lighting Supplies

Lebanon, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — CR Control System, a leading provider of advanced lighting control systems, announced today the availability of marine navigation lighting for their flagship product, the CR Control System.

The new marine navigation lighting module is a complete lighting solution for boats and other watercraft, providing energy efficiency and safety. The module can be controlled via the CR Control System’s mobile app, allowing users to adjust lighting settings and create custom lighting profiles easily. The app also provides a real-time view of the lighting status, so users can always be sure that their lights are correctly configured.

“We are very excited to offer this new module to our customers,” said CR Control System CEO.

He added, "It is a complete lighting solution for boats, ships, and other watercraft, providing energy efficiency and safety."

Moreovre, here are a few things about the Marine Navigation Lighting system the new buyers may expect

Features

1) The app provides a real-time view of the lighting status, so users can always be sure that their lights are correctly configured

2) Ability to control the module via the CR Control System’s mobile app

3) Effective solution for ship navigation lighting

3) Create custom lighting profiles

4) View of the lighting status in real-time

5) Energy efficiency

6) Safety

Additional Benefits

-Eliminate the need for expensive and complicated wiring

-Reduce energy consumption by up to 90%

-Safe for use in all weather conditions

The CR Control System is a complete lighting solution that follows all the major and minor marine navigation lighting rules to deliver the best results.

For more information about CR Control System and its products, please visit https://www.crconsys.com/.

About CR Control System

CR Control System is a leading provider of advanced lighting control systems. Their products are used in various applications, including lamp changers, LED marine light signal lights, buoy vent valves, etc. Thye stands by quality and efficiency. Thus, you may expect the best service from them every time.

