“Book My Crop” (BMC) – A Marvel for Indian Agriculture Industry

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The dependence of the economy on agriculture makes it a must-have in one’s portfolio. Agriculture, together with its linked industries, is without a doubt India’s major source of income. It also substantially contributes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The websites listed below provide important information about agricultural products, machinery, research, and other topics for farmers, traders, and individuals. Detailed information on government policies, Krishi market, animal husbandry, agricultural loans, Kisan mandi, various programs for farmers, market prices, online Agri market, loans and credit, fisheries, horticulture, and other topics.

Introducing Book My Crop (BMC) – one of the most distinct and dynamic Agriculture companies in India. BMC is an advanced online agriculture store or platform created to link buyers and farmers from various parts of India who can sell or buy agriculture products online.

Book My Crop is delighted to share that Hon. Minister Shri Purushottam Rupala awarded us the prestigious Best Emerging StartUp for AI-Enabled Platform in Agriculture award at Business Excellence Awards 2022 during the KCCI Annual foundation day on June 18, 2022 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The award highlights the positive atmosphere, hardwork and commitment to providing a dynamic platform for Indian farmers and buyers.

“We’ve always believed that we’ve got to be the best to get the best,” said Founder, Director Mr. Nilay Sheth.

One of the most distinct and dynamic Agriculture companies in India – Book My Crop (BMC) is an advanced online agriculture store or platform created to link buyers and farmers from various parts of India who can sell or buy agriculture products online. Book My Crop offers eight product categories from thousands of registered farmers, suppliers and buyers across India.

Buyers who use BMC receive contact information for reputable prospective farmers with whom they can conduct business. Farmers can use BMC as an online Agri market to promote their crops and receive queries from the genuine buyers.

BMC offers you a significant exposure from more than 1 lakh farmers, 10,000 suppliers and 5,000 buyers who are already registered with BMC.

– Drip Irrigation Companies

– Agri Automobile Companies

– Agri Equipments Companies

– Seeds Manufacturing Companies

– Fertilizer Manufacturing Companies

– Pesticides and Agro Chemical Companies

– Agri Advisory/Consultancy Companies

– Insurance Companies

– Livestock

– Agri Loan Companies/Banks

– Warehouse Manufacturing Companies, Owners

– Cold storage Manufacturing Companies, Owners

– Agri Packaging Manufacturing Companies Listing

– Transportation Companies

– Agri Exhibitions, Trade Fairs, Expo, etc.

– Drone, satellite imaging, remote sensing, IoT