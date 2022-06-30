BOC Sciences Demonstrates Comprehensive Strength with LYTAC Technology

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences, a leading CRO in the pharmaceutical industry, demonstrates its comprehensive strength through innovative lysosome-targeting chimera (LYTAC) degradation technology solutions developed within the field of targeted protein degradation.

LYTAC is a new technology that can degrade extracellular proteins and membrane-related proteins through the endosomal/lysosomal pathway. The LYTAC molecule consists of a specific POI antibody or a small-molecule ligand conjugated with the chemically synthesized LTR ligand, including a 20- or 90-mer of mannose-6-phosphate (M6P). The LYTAC technique overcomes the limitations of PROTACs and allows researchers to study and treats diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, which is drawing more attention from academic and industrial institutions.

BOC Sciences invests a large amount of time and effort to broaden and advance their targeted protein degradation technologies, including PROTAC and LYTAC. Other than the most studied ubiquitination-proteasome system, the company’s experts also explore the protein degradation strategy in eukaryotic cells, the lysosomal degradation technology , and helps build a robust lysosomal-based drug discovery technology platform. This platform summarizes currently popular target protein ligands and configures a series of small molecule libraries to screen compounds with high affinity for target proteins.

“We can design and synthesize complex POI-binding ligands based on different targets as well as LTR ligands such as PolyM6Pn, Tri-GalNAc, and other molecules according to the project requirements or goals. Also, we perform screening of compounds for target proteins from our premade compound databases through the virtual screening technique. Furthermore, our team members help modify the drug molecules to improve desired properties and undertake in-depth chemical and biochemical analysis in order to ensure that every stage of preclinical drug development is covered.” A senior scientist at BOC Sciences said.

“We’re aware that emerging degradation approaches demand high technical requirements, and each technique faces its own sets of challenges within the clinic. Thus, it is imperative to aim for higher levels of throughput, drive automation, and leverage digital tools in order to upregulate affinity and specificity for targeted protein degraders, as well as minimize time and cost. As always, our team is committed to driving forward lysosomal-based degradation technology development.”

About BOC Sciences