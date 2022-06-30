Tarps Now® Announces Release of Guide to the Best Uses of Fire Retardant Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational guide which focused on the Best Uses of Fire Retardant Tarps. The guide focuses on the special materials that Fire Retardant Tarps are made of, the different products available, and what their various uses are.

While there are a number of materials used in engineering and manufacturing Fire Retardant Tarps, the majority different materials, including fiberglass, vinyl, canvas, mesh, and polyethylene. These tarp materials are treated with chemicals that make them resistant to fire. One of the more common types of fire retardant tarps includes Fiberglass Tarps and Fiberglass Welding Blankets. These are protective covers that are fairly lightweight and easy to handle, making them ideal for use in a wide variety of projects.

Fire Retardant Tarps are also required to meet certain specifications to state and show that they are fire retardant. It is important to make sure that your covers represent the standards that you are purchasing. Fire Retardant compliance and specifications include CPAI-84, NFPA 701, CAN/ULC S-109-M87, ASTIM E-84, CSFM Title 19, and the California State Fire Marshall. The proper Fire Retardant Tarps will be marked and have documentation accordingly.

