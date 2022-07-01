Global Aerostructure Equipment Market To Record An Expansion Rate Of Over 1.5% By 2027

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR has recently published a new study titled “Aerostructure Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027”, which comprehensively discusses the overall development across the global aerostructure equipment market. At present, the international market is driven by increased deliveries of commercial aircraft together with rising count of passengers flying each year. The bolstering status of the commercial aviation industry has been fueling higher opportunities for the global aerostructure equipment market, which is likely to continue until 2027.

According to research insights, the global aerostructure equipment market is likely to record growth at over 1.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. The report stresses on the fact that primary trend active across the global market will most probably impact the competitive dynamics, thereby, shifting the manufacturing of aerostructure equipment from potential players to OEM’s. Based on the data acquired for the year 2018, numerous highly valued mergers and acquisitions took place in the aerostructure equipment industry as chief vendors took over other small and medium scale vendors to seize a greater portion of the market.

Higher Shares to Be Acquired by Commercial Aircraft and Helicopters

As per the International Air Transport Association, number of passengers transported by airlines is expected to rise more than 6% within the next decade. This significant surge of air travelers would surely require the production of additional aircraft perpetually elevating the demand for aerostructure equipment. According to Boeing, an international designer and manufacturer of rotorcraft and airplanes, the passenger and freighter fleet is anticipated to expand from 21,000 to 40,000 aircraft with the inclusion of 37,000 new airplanes during the stated assessment period. With such firm development figures, it is predicted that the global aerostructure equipment market will experience improved statistics during the period between 2019 and 2027.

Expansion of Lightweight Materials Supported by Nanotechnology

It is imperative to know that apart from substantial economic values, the overall aerostructure equipment market associates huge resource consumption with one of the largest carbon footprint over the planet. As a result, the primary drivers persisting across the current aerostructure equipment research and development are focused towards the introduction of lighter structural materials together with efficient engines. Interestingly, potential nanomaterials and nano-engineering is surely strengthening the fulfilment of such goals. To be precise, various nanomaterials are already incorporated for supporting aircraft construction as filler materials that are aimed at enhancing the properties of structural polymers. Furthermore, carbon nanotubes (CNT’s) is receiving superior traction as fillers in polymers, especially due to its exceptional toughness and distinctive electrical properties. These developments are directly targeted towards the manufacturing of lightweight and durable aerostructure materials that is expected to drive the global aerostructure equipment market in the coming years.

Passenger Mobility across Asia Pacific Set to Heighten Market Development

Going by the records collected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there were close to 4.1 billion air travelers in 2017, where majority of the traffic was centered in the Asia Pacific region. Air travel is experiencing a major swell up, since people are migrating for better economic prospects; these factors are impacting the global aerostructure equipment market in a positive manner.

The report also discourses contribution by major players operating in the global market for aerostructure equipment. Some of the prime manufacturers mentioned in the report are KUKA Systems GmbH, Broetje-Automation GmbH, Electroimpact, Inc., MTorres Diseños Industriales, Gemcor (Ascent Aerospace), REEL, SENER and a lot more.

