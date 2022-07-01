Pneumatic Rollers Market Is Expected To Witness Growth At 5.0% CAGR During 2022-2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-01— /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pneumatic Rollers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pneumatic Rollers market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pneumatic Rollers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pneumatic Rollers Market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 682 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 716.5 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 1,170 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.0% East Asia Market Share in 2021 ~45% East Asia Market Growth Rate in 2021 CAGR 5.6% Top 5 Companies Market Share in 2021 ~57% Key Companies Profiled Volvo Construction Equipment CorporationCaterpillar IncDynapac ABAmmann GroupBomag GmbHHamm AGXCMG Construction Machinery Co. LtdCase Construction Equipment Inc.Sany Group Co LtdVT LeeBoy Inc.Shantui Construction Machinery Co Ltd.Sakai America Manufacturing, IncOther Prominent Players

The rapid growing requirement for compaction equipment has driven the demand for numerous rollers globally. Owing to this global compaction equipment market has read at the valuation of nearly USD 5.5 Billion by 2022. This is expected to grow at 3.8% CAGR in the coming forecast period.

The global pneumatic rollers market accounted for <1% of the total market valuation for compaction equipment in 2021. The global pneumatic rollers market is projected to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 488.3 Million amid the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The market for pneumatic rollers is likely to be driven by the growing road infrastructure, an increasing number of paved roads emphasis, rapid construction etc. This is likely to drive the global pneumatic roller market and reach the valuation of nearly USD 1.2 billion by 2032 endwith a growth rate of 5.0% CAGR during 2022-2032.

As per the regional analysis, East Asia is the largest market for pneumatic rollers which generates nearly 1/4th of theglobal valuation for this market. It is anticipated to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of more than USD 100 Billion during 2022 & 2032.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Pneumatic Rollers Market

The global Pneumatic Rollers Market is quite fragmented and competitive due to the existence of numerous domestic and regional manufacturers. Numerous marketing strategies have been adopted by leading players such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, partnership and collaborations etc.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of Pneumatic Rollers Market positioned across regions production capacity, sales growth, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 2nd April 2021 , Hamm has introduced new compact pneumatic roller HD 14i TT, with the working weight of around 4 tons and width 1.27 meters. This roller includes the features like vibration-isolated operator’s platform and a 12 V socket.

, has introduced new compact pneumatic roller HD 14i TT, with the working weight of around 4 tons and width 1.27 meters. This roller includes the features like vibration-isolated operator’s platform and a 12 V socket. On 2nd February 2018, Ammann, a Compaction equipment manufacturer, have launched “first of its kind” ART 35 Tier 4i, a light, pivot-steered pneumatic-tired roller. This ART Tier 4i has an operating weight of 3,200 kg and it is the lightest pneumatic roller in the Ammann lineup.

Global Pneumatic Rollers Market Categorized

By Engine Capacity : Up to 100 HP 100 – 130 HP More Than 130 HP

By Operating Capacity : Up to 8000 KG 8000 – 12000 KG 12000 – 18000 KG More Than 18000 KG

By Drum Width : Up to 1800 mm 1800 – 2000 mm 2000 – 2200 mm More Than 2200 mm

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



