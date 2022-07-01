Agricultural Tractors Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-01— /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of agricultural tractors to surpass US$ 113 Mn by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Agricultural tractors help farmers to increase the production rate. Moreover, the penetration of electric and automatic tractors for better efficiency is driving the demand for agricultural tractors.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, the sales of agricultural tractors flourished at a CAGR of 4%. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic affected the supply and demand chain for various industries across the globe. Thus, the demand for agricultural tractors dipped in the initial quarter of the pandemic. As restrictions are being lifted in most regions across the globe, production rate in agriculture has gained speed. This, in turn, is expected to increase the sales of agricultural tractors

Furthermore, manufacturers of agricultural tractors are focusing on improving the efficiency of tractors by improvising the mechanization process of the same. Moreover, the demand for 2 WD tractors from Asia Pacific is positively influencing the market for agricultural tractors.

Key players of the Agricultural Tractors market:

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Kubota Corp.

International Tractors Ltd.

CLAAS KGaA

Escorts Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

AGCO Corp.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

Key Segments in the Agricultural Tractors Industry

By Engine Power Agricultural Tractors Less than 40 HP Agricultural Tractors between 41 to 100 HP Agricultural Tractors More than 100 HP

By Driveline Type 2WD Agricultural Tractors 4WD Agricultural Tractors



Key insights for each vendor:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Key insights the Agricultural Tractors Market report provides:

Agricultural Tractors fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Agricultural Tractors player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Agricultural Tractors in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Agricultural Tractors.

The report covers following Agricultural Tractors Market insights:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Agricultural Tractors

Latest industry Analysis on Agricultural Tractors Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Agricultural Tractors Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Agricultural Tractors demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Agricultural Tractors major players

Agricultural Tractors Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Agricultural Tractors demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key questions answered in the Agricultural Tractors Market report:

How the market for Agricultural Tractors has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Agricultural Tractors on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Agricultural Tractors?

Why the consumption of Agricultural Tractors highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

