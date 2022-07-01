Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Business Environment Analysis, Global Trends and Scope, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry Overview

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight and enhance the performance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive adhesive tapes market on the basis of application, adhesive chemistry, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Wire Harnessing, Powertrain, Acoustic Insulation, Interior Attachment, Exterior Attachment, Electronics, and Chassis & Wheels.

The interior attachment application segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of about 29.0% in 2021.

The demand for adhesive tapes in interior applications is expected to be fueled by the high adhesive strength of the tape coupled with a superior attachment of different materials.

The introduction of advanced features in car interiors such as the provision of attachments for mobile devices, electronic chargers, air purifiers , connection for portable refrigerators, and other components requires adhesive tapes for fixing and bonding is expected to have a positive impact on the adhesive tapes market.

, connection for portable refrigerators, and other components requires adhesive tapes for fixing and bonding is expected to have a positive impact on the adhesive tapes market. The electronics application segment is also expected to witness a notable CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period on account of rising demand tapes in automotive electronics such as light assemblies, air conditioning system, electronic components, interior and exterior lights, battery connectors and wires, sensors, and several other electronic devices.

Based on the Adhesive Chemistry Insights, the market is segmented into Solvent-based Adhesives, Emulsion-based Adhesives, Hot Melt Adhesives and Radiation Adhesives.

The solvent application segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of about 44.4% in 2021.

Superior adhesion properties by solvent materials and wide adoption by the automotive OEMs supported product penetration in automotive applications.

Emulsion based adhesive tapes segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period on account of superior properties offered by the tapes such as chemical and heat resistance, performance profile at low cost.

The rising concerns pertaining to VOC emissions are expected to play a major in driving the demand for emulsion based adhesive tapes.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The automotive adhesive tapes market is dominated by global key players exhibiting long terms supply contracts with major automotive OEMs in the world. These players are employing efforts to expand their product offering through the launch of specialized tapes for each of the subsegment applications in the automotive.

Some prominent players in the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market include

L&L Products, Inc.

Sika Automotive AG

The 3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lida Industry Co, Ltd.

ThreeBond Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

ABI Tape Products

Adchem Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Saint Gobain

Berry Plastics

tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

