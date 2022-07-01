Food Processing Equipment Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2028

Food Processing Equipment Industry Overview

The global food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 55.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Population expansion, coupled with the rising per capita disposable income, is expected to result in an increased demand for meat and poultry and greater consumption of processed products, thus boosting the market growth over the forecast period. These systems are widely utilized across numerous applications, such as bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood and poultry, dairy, and grains, owing to their inherent advantageous characteristics, such as quality control, durability, hygiene, and preservation. The product is increasingly being utilized in the end-use industries, specifically in Asia Pacific, where rising domestic manufacturing and consumer income levels are driving innovation in this sector.

The food and beverage market in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, is expected to dominate over the coming years owing to a rise in population, increasing foreign direct investments, rising disposable income, and changing preferences. In addition, increasing demand for leisure food in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and various other countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the industry, thereby stimulating the product demand over the coming years.

Population growth and rising disposable income, along with increasing urbanization, are expected to augment the product demand in Middle Eastern countries. Moreover, the governments of Middle Eastern countries are focusing on reducing their reliance on the petroleum sector and promoting investments in industries, such as construction, automotive, and food and beverage.

Farmed fish solutions for the marine industry had provided a convenient solution for the demand-supply imbalance. However, the industry witnessed a price hike for fresh and processed fish. The positive economic condition of the market and potential customers are some of the prominent factors that assure the prominent growth of the market over the forecast period.

Though the number of malnourished people in the world has decreased by a considerable percent, the global condition of undernourished people is still critical. Rising population, dietary shifts, and a rise in spending power influence the market growth, which exerts pressure on the industry to fulfill the ever-increasing demand of the world.

In order to improve the food security of the world, one must increase pollution control measures and reduce food losses. These solutions can be easily achieved by standard and advanced processing equipment. This, in turn, is expected to create opportunities for equipment manufacturers over the forecast period.

Preservatives Market – The global preservatives market size was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Food Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global food processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation, type, application, and region:

Food Processing Equipment Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Automatic Semi-automatic



Food Processing Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Processing Equipment Pre-processing Equipment



Food Processing Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Bakery & Confectionaries Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Beverage Dairy Fruit, Nut, & Vegetable Grains Others



Food Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

June 2019: A new cost-effective and standard heavy-duty mixer has been established by Hobart, Centerline HMM20 for multiple kitchen applications such as blending and mixing of heavy dough.

A new cost-effective and standard heavy-duty mixer has been established by Hobart, Centerline HMM20 for multiple kitchen applications such as blending and mixing of heavy dough. July 2018: BAADER put money into Norvelita’s (fish and surimi processing machine manufacturer) new salmon processing machine line, to extend its product portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in food processing equipment market include,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

BAADER Group

Bühler AG

Marel

Alfa Laval

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Krones AG

The Middleby Corporation

JBT Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

