Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Segment, Key Demand And Forecast to 2027

Aromatherapy Diffusers Industry Overview

The global aromatherapy diffusers market size was estimated at USD 1.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

The market is anticipated to be driven by increasing consumer disposable income coupled with the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, numerous health benefits of essential oils are projected to fuel the product demand.

Rising awareness, particularly in the developed economies, regarding various benefits of aromatherapy for stress, depression, and anxiety relief, is anticipated to boost the demand for various kinds of diffusers. Inhalation of essential oils through diffusers has no direct side effects unless consumed orally or applied directly to the skin. This factor acts as a major growth driver for the market.

The U.S. occupies the majority share of the North American market. Ultrasonic diffusers and nebulizers are the widely used equipment by the therapists in this region owing to the capability of the products to preserve the therapeutic contents of the oils. Additionally, the favorable law and regulations for the cultivation of essential oil crops is expected to boost the regional product demand in the forthcoming years.

The increasing need for relaxing and pleasantly aromatic ambiances at offices is likely to positively influence the number of products in the market. The expansion of end-use industries in emerging markets has also played a role in propelling growth. However, the limited availability of raw materials such as essential oils and stringent laws in contradiction of harvesting and cultivation is considered to be restraining factors for the aromatherapy diffusers market.

Ecosystem depletion on account of extensive extraction of essential oils coupled with growing environmental concerns regarding the disposal of plastic and glass used for manufacturing the diffusers is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. In order to overcome such challenges, the market has shifted its focus toward developing environment-friendly products using bio-based BPA-free plastics.

The capital cost for aromatherapy diffuser manufacturing is high hence companies have been outsourcing their production to countries, such as China and India with inexpensive labor and raw materials. Moreover, the presence of a large, unregulated domestic market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, has been posing a threat to major multinational corporations, in terms of the low-cost technology offered, creating a price gap in the global market.

Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aromatherapy diffusers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Aromatherapy Diffusers Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Ultrasonic Nebulizers Evaporative Heat



Aromatherapy Diffusers Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets E-commerce Others



Aromatherapy Diffusers Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Residential Commercial Spa & Relaxation



Aromatherapy Diffusers Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

July 2021: The cutting-edge products has been introduced by Organic Aromas® to the market. It includes the Essential Oil Blending Lab Kit, The Attar Nebulizing Diffuser, and the ultimate blending guide eBook.

The cutting-edge products has been introduced by Organic Aromas® to the market. It includes the Essential Oil Blending Lab Kit, The Attar Nebulizing Diffuser, and the ultimate blending guide eBook. April 2021: Scentys set up a connected and intelligent fragrance distribution solution for fragrance and home comfort brands. Both connected and smart, it blends ease-of-use and high-quality diffusion to generate a new ritual for customers.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in aromatherapy diffusers market include,

Young Living Essential Oils

NOW Foods

dōTERRA International

SpaRoom

Muji

GreenAir, Inc.

Vitruvi

