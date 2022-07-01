Growing Demand For Airport Kiosk Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The global airport kiosk market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Bn in 2020. Sales of airport kiosks are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Airport kiosk sales account for 9% share of the overall interactive kiosk market. Demand for baggage check-in kiosks is set to surge at a robust CAGR of 11% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Airport Kiosk Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 1.7 Bn Sales Forecast for Airport Kiosks through 2031 US$ 4 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 9% CAGR Share of Top 5 Airport Kiosk Manufacturers 40%

Key Segments Covered in Airport Kiosk Industry Research

Airport Kiosk Market by Product Check-in Kiosks Automated Passport Control Kiosks Baggage Check-in Kiosks Information Kiosks Ticketing Kiosks Internet Kiosks Others Advertisement Kiosks Retail Kiosks Self-service Kiosks Airport Check-in Kiosks Self-service Bag Drop Kiosks Passenger Information Kiosks Airport Ticketing Kiosks Airport Retail Kiosks Biometric-enabled kiosks Biometric Kiosks Bag Drop Kiosks Advertisement Kiosks Promotion Kiosks Technology Kiosks Airport Interactive Kiosks Common-use Self Service Kiosks

Airport Kiosk Market by Component Airport Kiosk Hardware Airport Kiosk Software Airport Kiosk Services



Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the airport kiosk market focusing on innovation and new product development while capitalizing on increased demand will have good future expansion chances in the market.

In 2019, Innovative Travel Solutions constructed 110 kiosks at seven airports and started six months pilot project with four BorderXpress kiosks at Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in Iceland.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global airport kiosk market to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Baggage check-in kiosks projected to reach around US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031.

Automated passport control kiosks projected to record above 10% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Europe holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Japan to record 8% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Rise in air passenger traffic, growing investments in airport infrastructure by government organizations, and integration of technology such as biometrics into kiosks for speedier passenger processing are factors expected to boost market growth over the next ten years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

