Trace Moisture Generator Market To Observe Strong Development By 2020 – 2030

The global trace moisture generator market was valued at US$ 19.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to add value worth US$ 6.2 million during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 will leave a residual impact, with growth projected at an abysmal 2.7% through 2030. This is largely attributed to latency in end use industries amid stringent lockdowns in many countries. Trade suspensions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the market, resulting in a sharp dip in overall revenue.

Plunging demand in microelectronics, petrochemical & chemical industries pose a serious threat of momentum loss in the trace moisture generator market. However, on the contrary, upsurge in the demand for medical gases amid COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create significant opportunities in the market, as it is mandatory to manufacture medical gases with minimum level of moisture as per international standards. On the back of this trend, the trace moisture generator market is poised to expand by 1.3X during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global trace moisture generator market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on trace moisture generator market on the basis of product (portable, and Stationary), and end use sectors (microelectronics, petrochemicals plants, pharma & medical gas, chemical industry, R&D labs, and others) across six major regions.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4502

Innovation to be the Key Growth Stimulating Strategy:

The demand for trace moisture generators that can generate moisture up to levels as low as 14 nmol/mol (ppb) has grown significantly, owing to its wide range of applications. Manufacturers have strengthened their research & development base in order to deliver solutions in keeping with the requirements of their customers. For instance, market leader Kin-Tek Analytical Inc. introduced a portable trace moisture generator (Span Pac H2O System) which can generate moisture levels as low as 10 parts per billion. At the same time, InstruQuest Inc. develops a trace moisture generator (HumiSys LDP) which can operate at a temperature dew point as low as -90 degrees C.

Key Takeaways of the Trace Moisture Generator Market Study:

Close to 9/10th of the revenue generated in the global trace moisture generator market is set to be captured by stationary trace moisture generators. At the same time, portable trace moisture generators will grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Microelectronics and R&D labs will grow at CAGRs of 3.6% & 3.2% respectively, collectively accounting for 2/5th of the revenue pie of the global trace moisture generator market by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Pharmaceutical & medical gas and chemical industries are projected to show notable growth during the forecast period, valued at US$ 4 million owing to rapid adoption amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe is poised to retain the position of the market leader and will account for more than 31% share of the total revenue of the global trace moisture generator market by the end of the forecast period.

East Asia will show resilient growth through 2029 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4502

Key Segments of the Trace Moisture Generator Market:

Fact.MR’s study on the trace moisture generator market offers information divided into three key segments-product, end Use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Product : Portable Stationary

By End Use : Microelectronics Petrochemical Plants Pharma & Medical Gas Chemical Industry R&D Labs Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4502

Browse Related Reports:

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com