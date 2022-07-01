Matcha Tea Market To Rear Excessive Growth During 2021 -2031

A recent report by Fact.MR establishes that the market for matcha tea is expected to surpass US$ 5 Bn in the projected forecast period 2021-2031. As per the report, a CAGR of nearly 10% has been projected for the market in the forthcoming decade.

From 2016 to 2020, matcha tea sales expanded at a CAGR of around 8%, closing in at nearly US$ 2 Bn by the end of the historical period. Growth prospects have been further accelerated with the onset of COVID-19, as consumers increasingly opt for healthy beverage consumption.

Analysis concludes that matcha tea applications will abound in sectors such as skincare, desserts and healthcare industries respectively. Their antioxidant and nutritional properties are boding well for matcha tea sales. Also, manufacturers are focusing on offering the products in different packaging. This, in turn, has increased the reliability and usability factor of matcha tea.

Matcha Tea Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the matcha tea market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering matcha tea.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the matcha tea market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the matcha tea market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape Covered In Matcha Tea Market:

Key players for matcha tea include AIO Tea Company, ITO EN ltd., Tata Consumer Products., Starbucks Corporation, Unilever PLC, Encha, Sasaki Green Tea Ltd, Mizuba Tea Co, Tenzo Tea, Green Food Corporation, Marukyu Koyamaen Co Ltd, Kissa Tea, Midori Spring Ltd.

For instance, in June 2021, Starbuck Corporation launched 47 Jimoto Frappuccino blended beverage series to celebrate its 25th anniversary in Japan. These beverages pay tribute to the different cultures and tastes of Japan.

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type Unsweetened Matcha Tea Sweetened Matcha Tea Flavored Matcha Tea

Nature Organic Matcha Tea Conventional Matcha Tea

Packaging Matcha Tea Cartons Matcha Tea Sachets Matcha Tea Stand up Pouches Matcha Tea Tins

Sales Channel Direct Matcha Tea Sales Indirect Matcha Tea Sales Matcha Tea Sales through Modern Trade Matcha Tea Sales through Convenience Stores Matcha Tea Sales through Online Retailers Matcha Tea Sales through Other Retail Formats



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Matcha Tea Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Matcha Tea market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Matcha Tea market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Matcha Tea Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Matcha Tea Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Matcha Tea Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Matcha Tea Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Matcha Tea: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Matcha Tea sales.

