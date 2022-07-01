Microcontroller Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2021 – 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR expects the global market for microcontrollers to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2021-end. In the long-run, from 2021 to 2031, sales are expected to take a turn for the better, reaching US$ 74.14 Bn, clocking a CAGR worth 14%. Vehicle networking, interactive safety systems, self-driving cars, and digitalization of automobile has resulted in significant demand for microcontrollers.

From 2016 to 2020, the market experienced a robust CAGR worth 11.1%. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfurled, prospects contracted significantly in the automotive industry, given the fall in global output in the first half. However, uptake remained high across the medical industry, with healthcare providers leveraging advanced technological solutions to streamline workflows.

Future growth prospects are majorly reliant on extensive uptake in the automotive industry. With global automobile ownership expected to surge, consumers are focusing on purchasing luxury conventional and hybrid-electric vehicles with enhanced powertrains. Furthermore, automotive systems aimed at reducing carbon emissions are also gaining prominence, thus widening deployment of appropriate microcontrollers.

Microcontroller Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the microcontroller market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering microcontrollers.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the microcontroller market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the microcontroller market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape Covered:

Manufacturers in the microcontroller market are highly focused on adding new and diverse features, as well as cost-effectiveness, in the approaching decade.

In January of 2021, Microchip Technology introduced AVR® microcontrollers (MCUs). They are a good choice for a range of embedded system designs because they provide unrivaled performance, power efficiency, and adaptability. Because of their highly adjustable peripherals and the industry’s most code-efficient architecture, they can bring numerous functions to a single chip with minimal programming.

Nxp semiconductors launched the latest product in October 2021. The MMC2114 single-chip microcontroller is the second member of the M210 core-based MMC2114 series of general-purpose microcontrollers. It blends digital and analog peripherals with RAM, integrated FLASH memory, and a 32-bit MCORE microRISC central processor unit on a single chip at a low cost.

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type 8-bit Microcontroller 16-bit Microcontroller 32-bit Microcontroller

Application Automotive Microcontroller Consumer Electronics Microcontroller Industrial Microcontroller Medical Devices Microcontroller Military & Defense Microcontroller



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Microcontroller Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Microcontroller market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Microcontroller market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Microcontroller Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Microcontroller Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Microcontroller Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Microcontroller Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Microcontroller: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Microcontroller sales.

