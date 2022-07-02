Ecosmob Technologies in Top Developers’ Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Canada

AHMEDABAD, India, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies was ranked top 10 in Top Developers’ ‘Top Mobile App Development Companies in Canada.’ The company is an end-to-end software development service provider specializing in innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

Topdevelopers.co is a well-known B2B IT service provider directory and review website. Their directory holds a well-researched list of the most successful mobile app development companies, web and custom software developers, UI/UX designers, digital marketing agencies, data analytics firms, game app developers, and other IT service and solution providers. They feature verified reviews that can help you find the technology partner to meet your needs.

Ecosmob Technologies has years of experience in building custom, cross-platform mobile applications. Their team utilizes the latest tools and technologies like Xamarin, Ionic, and React Native to create apps that establish credibility with the applications’ users.

Ecosmob is known for seamlessly incorporating innovative modules into its mobile applications.

Voice search

Location

Face detection

Social integration

AI integration

Personalization

Touch-screen functions

Easy payment gateway

“A mobile application acts as the face of a company for its customers. It is the first point of contact for many businesses’ customer bases,” said Maulik Shah, co-founder and CEO of Ecosmob Technologies. “Our mobile application development team is highly skilled at building cutting-edge apps that fulfill your business requirements and help you build a loyal customer base.”

Ecosmob Technologies aims to build secure mobile applications with the most sought-after features like video calling, chat, group chat, conferencing, etc., helping its clients establish trustworthy relationships with their customers.

