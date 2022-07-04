Worldwide Sales Of Combined Heat And Power Systems Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 26 Bn By 2031

The global combined heat and power systems (CHP) market will likely expand 1.5x until 2031, bucking initial scepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic. Total sales of combined heat and power systems is estimated to reach US$ 26 Bn by 2031.

Key Segments of CHP Systems Market

Fact.MR’s study on the combined heat and power systems market offers information divided into five key segments – product, fuel, prime mower, application, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Up to 30 MW

30 MW to 60 MW

Above 60 MW

Fuel

Natural Gas

Coal

Biomass

Other Renewable Resources

Prime Mower

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Gas Engines

Fuel Cells

Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Region

RegionNorth America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways from CHP Systems Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global combined heat and power systems market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 8 Bn, and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

By product, 30 MW to 60 MW CHP systems will account for 59% of the overall demand pie in 2020, and are foreseen to surpass a market valuation of US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2030.

By prime mower, gas turbines are projected to progress at a value CAGR of around 4%, and are expected to be valued 1.8X more than steam turbines by the end of 2030.

By fuel type, natural gas is projected to account for 62% of the total sales in 2020, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Bn during the forecast period.

The CHP systems market in Europe is projected to be valued 1.5X more than North America. However, East Asia is estimated to account for a major chunk of demand by the end of the forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2030, and is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period.

“The downtrend witnessed in end-use industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to decelerate the demand for CHP systems in the near future. However, the long-term outlook for the CHP systems market remains positive across the world, owing to the need for reduction in carbon emissions and improved power generation in industries,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Players Focusing on Strategic Agreements to Stimulate Growth

Key players in the combined heat and power systems market are Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Marubeni Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Veolia Group, and Fluor Corporation, among others. These prominent players are continuously focusing on entering into agreements with several clients to expand their global footprints. With such agreements, companies are focusing on broadening their customer base and gaining a competitive edge over other players. For instance,

In 2019, Mitsubishi signed an agreement with China-based paper manufacturing company Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. for the supply of H-25 gas turbines. These units will be utilized as the core equipment of natural gas-fired cogeneration systems.

In 2019, Siemens signed a cooperation agreement in Sweden to test renewable fuel at the Rya CHP plant located in the energy port of Gothenburg Energi. With this agreement, the company will verify the viability of several different renewable fuels, such as hydrogen, on a larger scale, first in Sweden, and then in other parts of the world.

Find More Valuable Insights on Combined Heat and Power Systems Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global combined heat and power systems market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the CHP systems market based on product (up to 30 MW, 30 MW – 60 MW, and above 60 MW), fuel (natural gas, coal, biomass, and other renewable resources), prime mower (gas turbines, steam turbines, gas engines, and fuel cells), and application (industrial, residential, and commercial), across six regions.

