Key Segmentation

Based On Storing Grade, The Global PE Coated Sack Kraft Paper Market Can Be Segmented as: Unbleached Bleached

Based On Application, The Global PE Coated Sack Kraft Paper Market Can Be Segmented as: Wrapping Industrial Paper Sacks Retail Paper Bags Lamination

Based On Color, The Global PE Coated Sack Kraft Paper Market Can Be Segmented as: Brown White

Based On the Region, The Global PE Coated Sack Kraft Paper Market Can Be Segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Propelling Demand in Food Packaging of PE Coated Sack Kraft Paper

Many fruits and vegetables are not only pressure-sensitive, but they must also remain fresh and intact even when wet. Salad, cucumber, and strawberry trays, for example, can withstand automatic washing tunnels thanks to an extra layer of Polyethene. As a result, PE coated sack kraft paper is gaining popularity around the world.

It also has homogeneous and seamless surfaces, making it ideal for high-quality offset printing. This paper has flexible problems and hence process such as cutting, creasing, grooving, folding is easy to perform. The primary trends in the packaging industry are expected to be sustainability and recyclability. The government of many countries’ plastic regulatory norms have fueled the development of the PE-coated sack kraft paper market.

Key Players

Some key manufacturers functioning in business in PE coated sack kraft paper market includes

Celmac Papers

Nordic Paper AS

Mondi plc

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

WestRock Co

Segezha Group

Yogeshwar Polymers

Charlotte Packaging Ltd.

Canfor Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

