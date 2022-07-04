Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Launch of cutting-edge electronic cameras that use PL mounts has shaped the development of the worldwide market for cinema lenses. Practical, high performing, and smaller cinema lenses are giving a significant push to market expansion. As of now, market players are profoundly focused on dispatching new variations of cinema lenses to acquire an edge across regions.

Market development is driven by sensor innovation, optical symbolism, popularity for elite filmmaking hardware, coming of HDR, and intermittent rollouts of new items. Market players should look to dispatch new products coupled with the mechanical interest and extending uses of cinema lenses. Developing interest for full-outline cinema lenses is projected to assume a basic part in boosting sales of cinema lenses over the coming years.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the cinema lenses market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.8 Bn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The cinema lenses market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031.

Full Frame cinema lenses capture a major chunk, equivalent to two-third of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 470 Mn over 2021-2031

Among the end uses, the entertainment sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the global film industry over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021.

The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 5% CAGR each through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for cinema lenses was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Low Class (Entry Class) Cinema Lenses Medium Class Cinema Lenses High-end Class Cinema Lenses

Resolution 2K Cinema Lenses 4K Cinema Lenses Others

User Amateur Cinema Lenses Professional Cinema Lenses

Focal Length Wide Angle Cinema Lenses Normal Cinema Lenses Medium Telephoto Cinema Lenses Telephoto Cinema Lenses

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



The report covers following Cinema Lenses Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Cinema Lenses Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Cinema Lenses Market

Latest industry Cinema Lenses Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Cinema Lenses Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Cinema Lenses Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Cinema Lenses Market major players

Cinema Lenses Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

