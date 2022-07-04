Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-04— /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Intelligent Packaging Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Intelligent Packaging Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Intelligent Packaging Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type Corrosion Control Packaging Gas Scavengers Susceptor Packaging Moisture Control Packaging QR Code Others

By Technology Type Active Packaging Modified Packaging Intelligent Packaging

By Application Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Electronics Automotive Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Food & Beverage Sector Driving the Demand for Intelligent Packaging Market

The growth of the intelligent packaging market is driven by several factors and one of the main factors is the food & beverage sectors. The food and beverage segment accounts for the fastest growth witnessed by this market mainly because of strict food safety policies worldwide.

The intelligent packaging market growth is severely boosted by the surging demand for solutions to maintain the quality of food products in terms of color, taste, and date of expiry. Similarly, the requirement of fresh and quality packaged food, growing concerns regarding the shelf life of the food product, and consumers’ convenience are some of the major factors that drive the growth of this market.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of intelligent packaging market are

PakSence

3M

American Thermal Instruments

TemTime Corporation

Avery Dennison

R.R Donnelly Son’s & Company

BASF SE

Stora Enso

International Paper

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Smartrac N.V.

Huhtamki Group among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

