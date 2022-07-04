Heavy Wall Bottles Market Forecast and CAGR of 10.9% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-04— /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Heavy Wall Bottles Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Heavy Wall Bottles Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Heavy Wall Bottles Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Size 20-30ml 50-80ml 80-120ml 120-150ml 150-200ml

By Industry Face Care Body care Perfume Others

By Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Independent Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Online Retailers Direct Sales Other Sales Channel

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

The Surging Demand for Cosmetic Products Complementing the Heavy Wall Bottles Market Sales

The surging demand for cosmetics products is directly contributing to the growth of the heavy wall bottles market. As they are made of heavy wall PET, the bottles contain more resin which not makes it thick but also gives them a crystal clear appearance. Owing to this feature, heavy wall bottles are replacing the conventional glass bottles that are comparatively heavier.

Currently, the E-commerce industry is witnessing a massive boom and this is providing a game-changer for the heavy wall bottles market. These bottles are a perfect replacement for glass bottles that are fragile and at risk of breaking during shipping. Additionally, heavy wall bottles cost lower as compared to glass bottles, hence the use of heavy wall bottles decreases the freight costs automatically providing more profits. As a result, these factors are complementing the sales of heavy wall bottles in the market.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of Heavy Wall Bottles Market include

Vitro Packaging

SGD Group

Pochet

Piramal Glass

HEINZ GLAS

Zignago Vetro

Pragati Glass

Stolzle Glass

Saver Glass

Bormioli Luigi

