The Low-Code Development Market Is Scheduled To Reach A Valuation Of US$187 Billion By The End Of 2032

ICT companies are widely adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure smooth operations while teams continue to work from home. Focusing on rapid automation, the use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors, such as automotive, food and beverage, among others, will provide a stimulus for growth.

Global low-code development sales are expected to reach $14 billion in 2022. According to the study, the industry is projected to reach a valuation of $187 billion by 2032, reflecting a positive CAGR of 29 .5% throughout the evaluation period.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Low-Code Development market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with production and supply. Fact.MR’s latest report provides a detailed market analysis of low-code development

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global low code development market to be valued at US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2022

By type, mobile application low code development platforms to yield over US$ 935 Mn in value

Business intelligence & predictive analytics to increase at a whopping 20% CAGR

More than 50% of low code development platforms to be deployed across SMEs

U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market, accumulating a revenue share of 65%

China to be a potential cash cow, expected to yield around 3/5th of global low code development revenue

“As low code development has enabled businesses to develop applications 10xmore quickly with minimal resources, it has become a very reliable platform, particularly for the medical industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from new technologies.

In Jan 2022, Quickbase’s CIO discusses a low-code roadmap and the acquisition of MCF Tech. The company is looking forward to increasing its offerings and meeting market demand for that. This acquisition will help Quickbase to accelerate the development of infrastructure and some of the more complex projects as the world accelerates the building of infrastructure.

In October 2021, Databricks, the data and AI Company, recently announced the acquisition of 8080 Labs, a German startup with cutting-edge technology. A popular UI-based data science tool from 8080 Labs, bamboolib enables fast and easy data exploration and transformation with just a couple of clicks, without writing any code. In addition, UI-driven capabilities will be integrated with Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform, marking Databricks’ entry into the low-code/no-code world.

Key Segments Covered in Low Code Development

By Deployment Cloud Private Public Hybrid On-premise

By Type General Purpose Platform Database Application Platform Mobile Application Platform Process Application Platform Request Handling Platform Others

By Application Type Collaboration Site Electronics Forms Business Intelligence & Analytics Business Rules Management Predictive Analysis Other Application

By Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprise

By Use Case IT & Telecommunication BFSI Retail & E-commerce Education Manufacturing Healthcare Government Defense Others



More Valuable Insights On Low-Code Development Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased market analysis of low-code development, sales, and demand for low-code development, looking at forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on several criteria.

