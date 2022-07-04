Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Anticipated to Value at CAGR of 3.1% by 2030

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Industry Overview

The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market size is anticipated to reach around USD 28.1 billion by 2030, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer demand for the sustainable and high-quality packaging materials is expected to drive the product demand during the forecast period.

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market, based on the product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, Process Chemicals and Bleaching Chemicals.

Functional chemicals are anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing product segment in 2021 and are expected to register a volume-based CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. It constitutes pigment, starch, latex, binders, dye, and miscellaneous coating agents.

The functional chemicals used to improve the properties and qualities of specialty paper such as printability, color, texture, water repellency, and strength. Some of the commonly used functional chemicals are dyes, coating binders, sizing additives, dry and wet additives, and whitening agents. Non-fibrous materials including functional and coating chemicals such as fillers, rosins, brighteners, and alum are added during paper making process for imparting gloss, strength, and ink retention characteristics.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Printing, Packaging, Labeling and Others.

Packaging emerged as the largest application segment in 2021, with a revenue-based share of 41.0% in the global market. The demand for specialty pulp & paper chemicals for packaging is likely to witness a high growth on account of its ability to deliver outstanding print contrast as well as smooth finish in laminating and vacuum metalizing applications.

Wide application of specialty paper in food packaging products including corrugated clamshell, carryout boxes, paper tubes, plates, and cups is another factor augmenting the overall market demand. Commercial printing accounts for major sections in writing and printing application, which is expected to propel the demand for the printing application segment during the next few years.



Specialty chemicals are extensively used in the production of various labels including industrial bar code labels, retail labels, healthcare, and medical labels, and transportation and distribution labels. Various beneficial properties of these labels such as outstanding printability, enhanced bar code readability, and compatibility with solvents anticipated to propel the market demand during the forecast period.

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of established industry players and characterized by mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, substantial distribution, and branding decisions to improve market share and regional presence.

Some of the prominent players in the global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market include:

Ashland

BASF SE

Buck man

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

SNF Group

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

So lenis

