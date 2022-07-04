Technological Advancement In Contrast Media Injectors To Play Vital Role In The Growth Of Contrast Media Injectors Market

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Contrast Media Injectors Industry Overview

The global contrast media injectors market is expected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow because of the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, along with the increasing usage of consumables for several diagnostic procedures, which are supporting the market growth of contrast media injectors.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media injectors market based on the product, type, application, end use, and regions:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Injector Systems and Consumables.

The injector systems led the market and accounted for more than 61.33% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Single Head Injectors, Dual-Head Injectors and Syringe less Injectors.

The single head injectors led the market and accounted for more than 44.44% share of the global revenue in 2021. Single head injectors are the most widely used injectors for angiography, CT, and MRI .

. The syringe-less injectors segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period.

Several major manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on the introduction and development of syringe-less injectors, which are expected to boost the market.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Radiology, Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology.

Radiology led the market and accounted for more than 47.39% share of the global revenue in 2021.

This segment is projected to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the non-invasive nature of radiology techniques and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

The interventional cardiology segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions such as stroke, heart attack, arrhythmia, and heart valve disorders is expected to drive segment growth.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

The hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for over 68.07% share of the global revenue in 2021, owing to increasing admissions of patients suffering from neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

The diagnostics centers are the second leading segment after hospitals accounted for more than 22.08% shares of the global revenue in 2021.

The rise in the number of private imaging centers (driven by the increased demand for diagnostic imaging and early diagnosis) and the shortage of imaging modalities in small and mid-scale hospitals are two significant reasons driving the growth of diagnostic imaging centers.

Contrast Media Injectors Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players provide a broad range of advanced devices through their strong distribution and supply channels worldwide. In addition, leading players are involved in mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic collaborations, and regional expansions to gain the maximum revenue share in the sector.

Some prominent players in the Contrast Media Injectors market include

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Bracco Group

Ulrich Medical

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Medi Co Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Contrast Media Injectors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.