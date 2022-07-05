Creative Diagnostics Introduces New Cell-based ELISA Services

New York, USA, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — As a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology, Creative Diagnostics is offering comprehensive services for Cell-based ELISA that can measure the reduction of viral antigens in infected cells using anti-virus antibodies or compounds.

The screening of antiviral activity of compounds can be performed by several methods, some of which are low-throughput, such as the plaque reduction method, which is a time-consuming, laborious, and subjective measurement. On the other hand, certain reported screening methods for anti-infection compounds are quantitative and high-throughput. Still, they often involve new technologies, such as expensive equipment and software, which limit their widespread use. To circumvent these challenges, we can adopt cell-based ELISA (also known as in situ ELISA) to screen antiviral drugs for influenza A virus, varicella-zoster virus, dengue virus, human cytomegalovirus, and more. Compared with the untreated control, the abundance of viral proteins in infected cells treated with tested compounds was used to measure antiviral activity. Cell-based ELISAs are suitable for automation, providing objective and rapid results using materials and reagents commonly used in many laboratories, with standardized and validated analysis.

Cell-based ELISAs allow researchers to cast a large net to identify all compounds that act directly on viral or host proteins. Furthermore, active compounds can be incubated at any stage of the viral life cycle, from the initial attachment to the release of nascent virus particles. By definition, effective compounds can interact directly with cells and viral proteins. Cytotoxicity data can be easily obtained by performing viability analysis on the replication plate but without virus infection.

Creative Diagnostics now offers comprehensive services for cell-based ELISA that use antiviral antibodies or compounds to measure the reduction of viral antigens in infected cells. With these new services, Creative Diagnostics can evaluate fixative reagents and cell density per well for clients’ projects, and define the MOI for each virus serotype and the time of incubation after infection. Last but not least, automation is also available to provide objective and rapid results.

Creative Diagnostics combines infection and analytical expertise to support global clients with the strongest portfolio of antiviral and antimicrobial in vitro testing services. “Faced with a growing need for novel antiviral and antibacterial compounds for the treatment of infectious diseases, Creative Diagnostics can test these compounds in vitro to determine their potential efficacy in vivo models,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department of Creative Diagnostics. “We’ve been developing and optimizing new antiviral assays for other viruses. All antiviral studies can be carried out in transformed cells or primary cells for cytotoxicity tests.”

If you need more regarding the cell-based ELISA services or have any other questions related to research solutions, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com.

