Laser Processing Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022-2030

Laser Processing Industry Overview

The global laser processing market size is expected to reach USD 38.22 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. The rising utilization of expensive laser-drilling techniques for oil and gas exploration purposes is projected to substitute the traditional methods. Decreasing drilling costs are anticipated to increase the feasibility of uneconomic oil deposits, thus positively impacting the market growth. The growing need for this type of processing in industrial solar modules is further expected to fuel the market growth.

The requirement for laser technology in the medical sector is projected to witness significant growth due to increasing technological advancements. These technical developments offer faster recovery time, smaller incisions, and lesser pain. The increasing adoption of these methodologies is expected to spur the demand for surgical lasers. Advancements leading to enhanced edge quality and cutting speeds are anticipated to offer growth avenues for the market. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector has increased the adoption of laser technology for processing the material due to many advantages over traditional material processing, which is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market.

Laser Processing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laser processing market based on product, process, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Gas Lasers, Solid-state Lasers, Fiber Lasers and Others.

The gas segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2021. The gas segment entails copper, nitrogen, carbon dioxide , carbon monoxide, argon-ion, and helium-neon lasers.

The solid laser industry is predicted to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. This laser minimizes material waste in the active medium and produces high-quality continuous and pulsed output. Solid lasers have numerous applications, such as endoscopy in medical, drilling holes in metals, and targeting in the military.

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Material Processing, Marking and Engraving and Micro-Processing.

The material processing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. This section includes all the major aspects of laser and material processing, including hybrid processes, development, and implementation of laser beam welding, micro-drilling, surface modifications, cutting and machining, direct manufacturing and forming micro deposition, and ablation of bulk material and coatings.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, Machine Tools, Electronics and Microelectronics, Medical and Packaging.

The machine tools segment led the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. The increasing adoption of lasers in the industrial sector for various material processing applications, such as cutting, welding, drilling, and engraving, is projected to drive the machine tools application segment.

Emerging applications in the automotive and oil and gas sectors and the surging demand in machine tools manufacturing are anticipated to augment the industry growth. Additionally, laser cutting offers high processing speeds, upsurges the quality of cutting edges, and provides low heat input into the material for automobile production.

Laser Processing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by intense competition with the presence of a few major global players holding a significant market share. Key players emphasize new product developments to offer avenues for increased profitability through better customer relationships.

Some prominent players in the global Laser Processing market include

Altec GmbH

Alpha Nov laser

Amada Co., Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Inc.

Epilog Laser, Inc.

Eurolaser GmbH

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments, Inc.)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Newport Corporation

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

Xenetech Global Inc.

