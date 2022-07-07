Devart Offers a Few Useful Additions to dbForge Studio for SQL Server

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, has rolled out an update of its dbForge Studio for SQL Server — an advanced IDE for database management, administration, development, data generation, reporting, and other database-related tasks.

In this release, users get several new functions in the Completion List, Quick Info, and Parameter Information:

GREATEST

LEAST

CURRENT_TIMEZONE

CURRENT_TIMEZONE_ID

Also, the new version 6.2 introduces support for the FORMATFILE_DATA_SOURCE parameter for bulk_options in the OPENROWSET function.

With the help of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, users can develop SQL code, manage databases, analyze data, and embrace the collaborative development and DevOps approaches.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/get-the-latest-update-of-dbforge-studio-for-sql-server-with-a-few-useful-additions.html

About Devart

Devart is a multiproduct company that delivers advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.