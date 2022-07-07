Devart Offers a Few Useful Additions to dbForge Studio for SQL Server

Devart has released a new version of dbForge Studio, which offers a minor yet helpful update.

Posted on 2022-07-07 by in Computers // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, has rolled out an update of its dbForge Studio for SQL Server — an advanced IDE for database management, administration, development, data generation, reporting, and other database-related tasks.

 

In this release, users get several new functions in the Completion List, Quick Info, and Parameter Information:

GREATEST

LEAST

CURRENT_TIMEZONE

CURRENT_TIMEZONE_ID

 

Also, the new version 6.2 introduces support for the FORMATFILE_DATA_SOURCE parameter for bulk_options in the OPENROWSET function.

 

With the help of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, users can develop SQL code, manage databases, analyze data, and embrace the collaborative development and DevOps approaches.

 

To learn more about the recent release, refer to 

https://blog.devart.com/get-the-latest-update-of-dbforge-studio-for-sql-server-with-a-few-useful-additions.html 

 

About Devart

 

Devart is a multiproduct company that delivers advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution