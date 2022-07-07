ExpertBells has Launched Import Export Code Registration in Chennai

Chennai, India, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — New businesses in India always have to go through the tough procedure for selling goods abroad. Now, it is easier to sell products in foreign markets as ExpertBells has just started Import Export Code Registration in Chennai. You can get Import and Export Code immediately by choosing the service of ExpertBells.

Online registration of IEC is important for those businesses who want to sell products in the international markets. We at ExpertBells look after every process of IEC registration for new businesses. Our professionals will help businessmen at every stage to get into IEC smoothly.

At the launch event, the CEO of ExpertBells said, “IEC registration procedure has always been difficult for new businesses, especially the small companies. Looking at this, we have started the service of Online IEC Registration in Chennai. Our hassle-free services are affordable for every small business.

You can now get IEC in Chennai by paying nominal fees and submitting a few documents. You have to submit documents such as PAN card, Aadhar card, MOA, AOA, and electricity bills. The procedure of IEC Code Registration in Chennai is short after the submission of the documents.

We at ExpertBells hire experienced and well-trained professionals to manage the procedure of IEC registration. Our professionals will perform every task of IEC registration from the collection of documents to providing the IEC code. They will also talk to the concerned authorities and speed up the procedure of IEC registration for new businesses.”

The services of ExpertBells are suitable for both small and medium-sized businesses. You will get a quick Import Export License in India within some days after submission of the documents. Professionals of ExpertBells will answer all the queries of the customers in a short time.

About ExpertBells

ExpertBells is one of the genuine service providers of Import Export Code in Chennai. It helps many new and small businesses to get IEC to sell goods in international markets. The easy procedure of IEC registration is the main reason to choose this service.

This service is offered by a team of experienced professionals. You have to just submit all the necessary documents with ID proofs and passport-sized photographs. These professionals will handle the full procedure of Online Import Export Code Registration in Chennai easily.

You can ask your queries anytime. The team of ExpertBells will answer your queries within 24 hours.