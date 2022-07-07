Aluminum Castings Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2019 -2029

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the Chemicals & Materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs across the value chain. With an exhaustive database of over 1,000 reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analyzed a number of chemicals and materials lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The chemicals & materials team at Fact.MR assists clients in their business expansion as well as new ventures, through hawk-eyed analysis and strategic recommendations. For more chemical domain insights

Proliferating two-wheeler demand across developing nations will drive demand for aluminum casting of components. Countries like Indonesia, India, and China are investing heavily in increasing product quality standards for automotive and industrial manufacturing. Stringent statutory laws that warrant an increase in fuel efficiency and an equal decrease in carbon footprint of industries contributes to the demand for aluminum components. The global aluminum casting market paints a remunerative picture with a healthy 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Automotive trends such as development of light weight electric vehicles acts as a central driver of growth through 2029. Product properties such as dimensional stability and high-temperature resistance position aluminum casting of components as an ideal alternative for many end-use industries.

Global Aluminum Casting Market – Scope Of The Report:

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global aluminum casting market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global aluminum casting market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on aluminum casting sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global aluminum casting market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for aluminum casting. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

High Performance Applications to Widen Growth Prospects:

Increasing disposable income of millennial consumers creates demand for sports utility vehicles such as motorcycles in developed countries of North America and Europe. High performance two-wheelers rely on lightweight alloys such as aluminum to provide strength and dimensional stability under high-pressure situations. Similar adoption trends in various consumer products is accelerating the demand for aluminum casting processes. Another growth driver is advancements in material science which helps aluminum manufacturers penetrate into untapped markets. Innovations in permanent mold casting will pave way for mass-adoption of aluminum casting in large-scale industrial end uses.

Global Aluminum Casting Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments:

Process

Die casting

Pressure die casting

Permanent mold casting

Others

End Use

Transportation

Industrial

Building & construction

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Report: of Aluminum Casting Market study

Die casting aluminum casting process leads revenue generation with more than 50% share of the total market revenue. Mass-adoption of this process in manufacturing of engine parts, flywheels, cylinders, and gear components is driving the demand for die casting of aluminum components.

Permanent mold casting is the second largest revenue generating process with a total market value share upwards of 40%. Large scale production capabilities coupled with superior finish quality gives this segment an impressive ~7% CAGR through 2029.

In terms of end-use segments, transportation, the earliest adopter of aluminum casting processes accounts for a massive 60% of the total market value. The segment offers continued growth of over 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2029.

Industrial end-use segment is the second most lucrative for aluminum casting manufacturers. The segment offers strong gainful opportunities with more than 7% of the total market demand. Consumer demand for high performance products is further increasing the demand for aluminum parts in various consumer products.

North America and Europe collectively account for over 41% of total sales. Early adopters in this region are also home to technological advancements in aluminum casting processes, and applications. Innovation and increasing disposable income of consumers will continue to offer steady growth in these regions.

Asia Pacific (East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) holds the second largest market share with promising future growth prospects. East Asia offers over 8% CAGR and South Asia & Oceania exhibits a stellar 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

