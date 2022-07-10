Demand For Chelating Resins Is Anticipated To Be High Over The Coming Years

Posted on 2022-07-10 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Chelating Resins Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chelating resin is part of ion exchange resins and used selectively for processes requiring very minute separation of metals. The resin structure for both, chelating and ion exchange resins is somewhat similar but in contrast to ion exchange resins, Chelating resins catch a metal ion with a functional group that can form a chelate (complex) with the metal ion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The chelating resins market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.
  • Increasing demand for chelating resins for brine purification, followed by electroplating application, is expected to drive consumption of iminoacetic acid and aminophosphonic type chelating resins over the coming years, with both accounting for nearly 3/4 market share by 2030-end.
  • The chlor alkali space presents prolific growth opportunities for chelating resins, and will account for nearly half of the total value opportunity over the forecast period.
  • Despite losing significant market share by 2030, polystyrene divinylbenzene will continue to be the dominant matrix used in chelating resin manufacturing, representing a total share of close to 2/3 by 2030-end.
  • China accounts for a major chunk of the supply in chelating resins with nearly 60% of total production clustered in the country.
  • The market in the U.S. and Germany is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% respectively, though 2030.

Prominent Key players of the Chelating Resins market survey report:

  • LANXESS
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Purolite
  • DuPont
  • Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Ion Exchange (India) Limited
  • Thermax Limited
  • Suqing Group
  • Samyang Corporation
  • ResinTech
  • SH Scenic Resin Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Widevision Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd
  • Ajinomoto Fine-Techno’s Inc

Key Segments Covered in Study

  • Functional Group

    • Iminoacetic Group
    • Aminophosphonic
    • Glucamine Group
    • Oxime Group
    • Phosphonic + Sulphonic Group
    • Phosphorous Group
    • Thiol Group
    • Thiourea Group
    • Picolylamine Group
    • quaternary Amines
    • Polyamines

  • Matrix Type

    • Polystyrene
    • Polystyrene Divinylbenzene
    • Polyacrylic Divinylbenzene

  • Application

    • Separation & Purification
    • Treatment of Wastewater and Effluent
    • Removal of Impurities
    • Biochemistry
    • Others
  • End-use Industry
    • Electroplating
    • Chemicals
      • Chlor Alkali
      • Biomedical
      • Others

  • Metal & Mining

    • Cobalt
    • Nickel
    • Copper
    • Lithium
    • Gold
    • Rare Earth Metal
    • Others

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Chelating Resins Market report provide to the readers?

  • Chelating Resins fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Chelating Resins player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Chelating Resins in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Chelating Resins.

