Fire Suppression Systems Is Likely To Have Grown 1.6x In Value Terms To Reach Us$ 30 Bn | Fact.MR Forecasts

The market for fire suppression systems was valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn as of 2021, and is expected to surge Y-o-Y at a rate of 5.8% in 2022, reaching US$ 18 Bn. By the end of the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is likely to have grown 1.6x in value terms to reach US$ 30 Bn.

Prominent Key players of the Fire suppression systems market survey report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Gentex Corporation

Minimax Viking GmbH

Honeywell International

Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation)

Halma Plc

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International

Key Segments Covered in the Fire Suppression System Market Report

By Product Fire Extinguisher Fire Sprinkler

By Fire Extinguisher Type Gas Fire Suppression Systems Water Fire Suppression Systems Dry Chemical Powder Fire Suppression Systems Other Fire Extinguisher Types

By Application Fire Suppression Systems for Commercial Applications Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Applications Fire Suppression Systems for Residential Applications



What insights does the Fire suppression systems Market report provide to the readers?

Fire suppression systems fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Fire suppression systems player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Fire suppression systems in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Fire suppression systems.

