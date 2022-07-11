Lucintel Forecasts Gastrointestinal Drug Market to Reach $XX Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the Gastrointestinal Drug Market is projected to reach an estimated $XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing number of gastrointestinal disorder/diseases among the old age people, increasing expenditure in the expansion of healthcare infrastructure coupled with government investment life science and the healthcare sector, and trials conducted by various pharmaceutical companies for introduction of new products.

Browse 90 figures / charts and 70 tables in this 180 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in gastrointestinal drug market by drug class (acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal and laxatives, antiemetic and antinauseants, anti-inflammatory drugs, biologics, others (antispasmodic etc.)), route of administration (oral, intravenous, rectal), application (gastro-esophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/gastrointestinal-drug-market.aspx

“Acid neutralizers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on drug class, the gastrointestinal drug market is segmented into acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal and laxatives, antiemetic and antinauseants, anti-inflammatory drugs, biologics, others (antispasmodic etc.). Lucintel forecasts that the acid neutralizers market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing consumption of antacid by growing geriatric population that are suffering from Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), higher incidences of acidity due to unhealthy lifestyle, and side-effects of non-steroidal drugs and anti-inflammatory drugs.

“North America will dominate the gastrointestinal drug market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to large number of geriatric population, lifestyles and eating habits (fast food eating), and increasing lifestyle diseases in North America region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/gastrointestinal-drug-market.aspx

Major players of gastrointestinal drug market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson,, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc), Bausch Health Companies Inc.(Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. are among the major gastrointestinal drug providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/gastrointestinal-drug-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com