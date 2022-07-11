Lucintel Forecasts Metallocene Catalyst Market to Reach $XX Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the Metallocene Catalyst Market is projected to reach an estimated $XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% to7% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) in films and sheet industry and rising demand for metallocene catalyst induced plastics in automotive sectors. The ability of metallocene catalyst to associate qualities such as heat resistance, higher stiffness, tensile strength, high gloss, and minimal cloudiness in various plastic applications is also driving the demand for metallocene catalysts.

Browse 90 figures / charts and 70 tables in this 180 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in metallocene catalyst market by co-catalyst type (Perfluoroarylborate (PB), Triphenylmethylium Tetrakis Borate (TMTB), and Metallocene/Methylaluminoxane (MAO)), application (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR) applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polypropylene market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the metallocene catalyst market is segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR). Lucintel forecasts that the polypropylene market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing use for large scale film production, considering its wide range of usage in packaging applications for end-user industries such as consumer goods, hygiene, food, industrial packaging, and agricultural films.

“Asia pacific will dominate the metallocene catalyst market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for films from the food & beverage industry and industrial packaging industry. The growing expansion of the plastics industry considering the demand for packaging materials, especially from China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Malaysia, are also contributing to the growth of the metallocene catalyst market in the Asia Pacific region.

Major players of metallocene catalyst market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Exxon Mobil Corporation, Univation Technologies, LLC. (The Dow Chemical Company), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, B.V., W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Zibo Xinsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Ube Industries ltd., Toho Titanium Co. Ltd., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd. are among the major metallocene catalyst providers.

