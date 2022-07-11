Endoscopes Market Segment Forecasts Up to 2030

Endoscopes Industry Overview

The global endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing awareness levels about minimally invasive surgical procedures and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders are the major factors accelerating the market growth. The benefits, such as less surgery-related blood loss, no muscle cutting, quicker recovery, offered by minimally invasive surgeries boost the adoption of endoscopic procedures over traditional/open invasive surgeries. In addition, advancement in endoscopic technology and rapid increase of its application to diagnose and treat various diseases are other key factors anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast years. The flexible endoscopes product segment dominated the market in 2021.

Endoscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endoscopes market based on product, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Rigid Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Disposable Endoscopes and Robot-assisted Endoscopes.

The flexible product segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 46.5%of the global market in 2021. It is attributed to its increasing preference by healthcare professionals for the first-line therapeutic option as it can be performed under sedation.

In addition, flexible endoscopes are used in several surgical applications, such as gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy



, urology endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecological endoscopy, bronchoscopy, otoscopy, mediastinoscopy, and laryngoscopy. The disposable endoscopes segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for these devices over conventional endoscopes to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy and Other Applications.

The Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy application segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of more than 51.5% of the global revenue in 2021. The high share can be attributed to the increased burden of functional gastrointestinal diseases and the rising geriatric population across the globe.

The urology endoscopy application segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the increasing prevalence of urologic cancers and the growing volume of urology surgeries.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, and Other End Uses.

The hospital’s end-user segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 48%. It is attributed to the increasing product preference among patients for chronic disease treatment.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)/clinics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years. Increasing adoption of endoscopes in the ASCs/clinics for the early diagnosis and detection of several life-threatening diseases is supporting the segment growth.

Endoscopes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key manufacturers in the market are looking forward to investing more in the development of technologically advanced devices. The growing demand for a different type of endoscopes increases the competition among market players to expand their product portfolio and global presence.

Some prominent players in the global endoscopes market include:

Olympus Corp.

PENTAX Medical

Ethicon US, LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Stryker

Boston Scientific Corp.

CONMED Corp.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments

Medtronic

