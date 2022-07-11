Worldwide Demand For Edge Computing Market Is Likely Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 30% During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Edge Computing By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Energy & Utilities, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Smart Cities, Smart Homes & Smart Buildings, Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail, Datacenters), By Region – Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The edge computing market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 5 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 69 Bn.

Prominent Key Players Of The Edge Computing Market Survey Report:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.
  • Moxa Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Belden Inc.

Key Market Segments in Edge Computing Industry Research

  • By Component

    • Edge Computing Hardware
      • Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers)
      • Sensors/Routers
      • Others
    • Edge Computing Software
    • Edge Computing Services
    • Edge-Managed Platform

  • By Application

    • Edge Computing for Energy & Utilities
    • Edge Computing for Industrial Applications
    • Edge Computing for Transportation & Logistics
    • Edge Computing for Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings
    • Edge Computing for Healthcare
    • Edge Computing for Agriculture
    • Edge Computing for Retail
    • Edge Computing for Datacenters
    • Edge Computing for Other Applications

