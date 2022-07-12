The song “Dune”, a joint work of Alireza Phoenix and Mehdi Shahbazi, will be released soon

Phoenix Publications will be releasing the song “Dune” by Alireza Phoenix.

New York, NY, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to ISNA, in describing the PR of the song, the opera writer Alireza Phoenix, commented on the composition of the song, “Except for one piece, this collection was created as a musical based on it. and write it from song to song. ”Indeed, the personal character of the song is the most striking feature of this work; for not necessarily singing in the word and creating it free.

He went on to say, “The best way to communicate is through the interaction of the singer and the poet, which can lead to individual singing. in song; it is not a completely lyrical song or a melody. Pointing to the variety and quality of songs and poetry, the author says: I do not know the difference between music, but from today, the word has changed and our poetry has words and new words, perhaps if the song is based on poetry. . of people They should be of little importance to the composer until an independent song has been written, and then written a song about it.

Referring to the process of recording this song, he continued: Records of this song and instrument have been kept for the past three years, due to current problems and difficulties, its release date has been delayed till today, we are. and procedures. to publish the work. The songwriter says the song “I Leave You on the Street” is remarkable: “This work, though lovely, is a film that does not have a bright happy ending”. Of course, this work is a flow in the story of life, and to some extent, I have tried to inspire the time of day, month, and year of each of us.

Commenting on the composition of this work, the university professor said: “The music has a completely Iranian identity and its composition is similar to” Astronaut Music “. Although all four episodes of this opera are designed for great musicians and some of them are still written by great musicians, as the saying goes, organize the elements AND the functions and the minor differences in order and contract. chestration, and then take on a modern style.

Alireza Phoenix said at the end: that the music of ” Dune” could perform both on stage and in large bands in a concert venue. Of course, songs are such that they can be performed depending on the composition of the piece and the type of musicians.

The recording, mixing, and mastering of this song was done in Phoenix Studio in collaboration with Mehdi Shahbazi and will be available to the public by Javan Publications.

