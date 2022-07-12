Rental Property Management Services In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — A Property Management firm takes charge of the operational tasks & responsibilities associated with a rental business. The property management team keeps the rental unit well maintained and strives to get optimum returns on your investment.

About Hunter Rentals & Sales

Hunter Rentals & Sales is an experienced and owner-focused Real Estate & Residential Property Management in Killeen, TX. They specialize in comprehensive management of single-family homes, duplexes, fourplexes and town homes near Ft. Hood, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Belton.

Services By Property Management Agency

Finds ideal tenants

Thorough tenant screening

Sets an optimum rent rate

Employs high-yielding marketing strategies; preventing vacancies & loss of rent

Assists in the leasing process

Maintenance of the property

Addresses concerns and issues of the tenants

Performs regular inspections of the property

Transfers monthly Rent & Security Deposit in the trusted account

Providing documentation for taxes, reports of the property and accounting services

Full compliance with housing, local, provincial, federal, safety and other applicable laws & regulations

Move-Out Inspections

Makes sure that the property is safe and functional

Ensures a constant flow of rent

Why Hunter Rentals & Sales?

Provides an easy access to an online portal where owners and tenants can submit maintenance requests and view their respective accounts from anywhere.

High quality property management services at the lowest prices.

Property inspectors act quickly to inspect and document a vacated property to help prevent loss for owners.

Minimizes vacancies and maximizes profitability.

A rich experience of 35 years & deep knowledge of the local market.

For further queries, visit Hunter Rentals & Sales at 1503 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX – 76549. You can call at (254) 634 – 3311 or check their website www.hunterrentals.com