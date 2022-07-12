Rental Property Management Services In Killeen, TX

Posted on 2022-07-12 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — A Property Management firm takes charge of the operational tasks & responsibilities associated with a rental business. The property management team keeps the rental unit well maintained and strives to get optimum returns on your investment.

 About Hunter Rentals & Sales

Hunter Rentals & Sales is an experienced and owner-focused Real Estate & Residential Property Management in Killeen, TX. They specialize in comprehensive management of single-family homes, duplexes, fourplexes and town homes near Ft. Hood, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Belton.

 Services By Property Management Agency

  • Finds ideal tenants
  • Thorough tenant screening
  • Sets an optimum rent rate
  • Employs high-yielding marketing strategies; preventing vacancies & loss of rent
  • Assists in the leasing process
  • Maintenance of the property
  • Addresses concerns and issues of the tenants
  • Performs regular inspections of the property
  • Transfers monthly Rent & Security Deposit in the trusted account
  • Providing documentation for taxes, reports of the property and accounting services
  • Full compliance with housing, local, provincial, federal, safety and other applicable laws & regulations
  • Move-Out Inspections
  • Makes sure that the property is safe and functional
  • Ensures a constant flow of rent

Why Hunter Rentals & Sales?

  • Provides an easy access to an online portal where owners and tenants can submit maintenance requests and view their respective accounts from anywhere.
  • High quality property management services at the lowest prices.
  • Property inspectors act quickly to inspect and document a vacated property to help prevent loss for owners.
  • Minimizes vacancies and maximizes profitability.
  • A rich experience of 35 years & deep knowledge of the local market.

For further queries, visit Hunter Rentals & Sales at 1503 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX – 76549. You can call at (254) 634 – 3311 or check their website www.hunterrentals.com

