Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Fairfield Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s office in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

Future Electronics’ Fairfield branch first opened its doors in 1987. The region is what’s considered a medium-sized market in the semiconductor industry, with customers heavily weighted toward industrial, military, robotics, and EMS spaces.

“We’ve put together four consecutive years of double-digit growth, and we’ve seen strong growth in DC new customer over the same time period,” said General Manager Gerald Lanoza Jr.

This consistent growth was supported by Future Electronics’ global footprint, IT infrastructure, internal processes, customer programs, customer support, and the company’s expanded line card.

“We believe that the investments we’ve made in driving sustainable growth through demand creation will help us maintain our current trajectory for years to come,” Lanoza said. “There is no better time to be aligned with Future in northern New Jersey!”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Fairfield team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###