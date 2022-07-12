CFO Strategic Partners named best company to work for by Florida Trend

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — CFO Strategic Partners, known for providing unmatched, outsourced chief financial services to small- and medium-sized businesses and nonprofit entities, was recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Florida by Florida Trend.

The Best Companies to Work for in Florida is an awards program that honors employers that are making their workplaces great. A partnership between Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group, eligible companies complete a thorough two-part survey to gather data from employers as well as the experiences and opinions of employees to determine the top workplaces.

“We’re honored to have created a culture at our company that can be celebrated with an award like this,” said Jeannine Rohrbach, Vice President of Internal Operations at CFO Strategic Partners. “We strive to provide the best for our clients, and we recognize that we can only do that by providing the best for our employees first.”

For two decades, CFO Strategic Partners has served Central Florida and other regions, helping middle-market-sized organizations in a variety of industries meet their goals by providing outsourced chief financial services without sacrificing quality. The woman-owned company prides itself on providing a flexible work environment that allows employees to live their lives to the fullest while maintaining a successful career. CFO Strategic Partners values giving back to the communities it serves, maintaining a culture of collaboration and recognizing each of its employees’ unique path to success.

About CFO Strategic Partners

CFO Strategic Partners was founded in August 1999 to provide chief financial services to middle-market-sized organizations. By providing a flexible and scalable solution without sacrificing talent, qualifications and commitment, CFO Strategic Partners helps organizations in many industries meet their goals and fulfill their needs. CFO Strategic Partners gives growing financial bench strength and a decided advantage over competitors as they’re given the collective talent of many high-quality CFOs. For more information, call (407) 426-8288 or visit www.cfosp.com.

