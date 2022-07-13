Panamax Continues to Rise as one of the “Top 10 Fintech Companies Making Waves in the Finance Sector”

Garden City, New York, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is gladdened and incredibly proud to announce that it has made its way into the coveted list of “Top 10 Fintech Companies Making Waves in the Finance Sector” by Insights Success. MobiFin Elite, the Digital Financial Solution by Panamax, is one of its flagship fintech products.

Insights Success is one of the leading platforms that ceaselessly renders technology and business updates for entrepreneurs in the business world. We aim to create the best platform where leaders and knowledgeable professionals can share their wisdom and develop leaders for the future.