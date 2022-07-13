Fine Perforators presenting Magnificent Wedge Wire Screen

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators is regarded as one of the biggest and finest companies of wedge wire screen manufacturers since 1969. They continuously engage their clients with their impeccable service in providing Perforated Sheet, Wire Meshes, Wedge Wire Screens, and Vibratory Screens for different uses like Washing, Conveying, Sorting, Decorative, and other Ancillary Equipment Screens and sugar screens. The main motto of the organization is customer satisfaction at its best.

Wedge Wire Screens is a multi-dimensional screen that helps supply uniquely. Wedge wires are formed by arranging multiple wires in triangle shapes at equal intervals. Wedge Wire Screen specifications are unique and constant, having been built with stainless steel and are capable of toughness and clogging resistance.

Wedge Wire Screens have a wider screen area than any other screen type and excellent mechanical strength. These are good to be used in harsh environments with high temperatures and are capable of resistance. These sheets also constantly provide Filtration Accuracy and can be used for a longer period. The smooth finish of the Wedge Wire Screens assures there are no dead-ends inside the screen.

Wedge Wire Screens have multiple usages with multiple variations of the screens like Wedge wire filters, Intake screens for seawater purification, Water well screens, Architectural wedge wires screens, Wedge wire gratings, Wedge wire screens for support grids, Wedge wire sieve bends, Wedge wire screen baskets, Wedge wire screen cylinders, Rotary drum screens, Looped wedged screens, Stationary wedge wire screen. Wedge Wire Screens are used in various industries, including water treatment, food processing, beverage, oil & gas, pulp & paper, mineral, .etc., and are on-demand worldwide.

Finehole Perforators are committed to providing its customers with the best quality and excellent services. They are not only the manufacturers but also one of the largest wedge wire screen suppliers in the country, having the best professional experts serving the client efficiently. They continuously keep improving the standards by adopting proper quality management systems and are ISO 9001:2008 certified company with Technical know-how as their backbone for working.

About FINE PERFORATORS:

FINE PERFORATORS is one of India’s largest & finest perforating company since 1969 and are known as specialist in Sugars Screens. Range of products manufactured by us include Centrifugal Screens made of Brass, Copper and Stainless Steel for flat bottom/semi automatic centrifugal machines, Backing Screens for all types of Centrifugal Machines, Sugar Graders Screens, Stainless Steel Screens , Stainless Steel Decking Grids, Polypropylene open lattices decking grids and all other spares for Rotary Vacuum Mud Filter & Wedge Wire Screens.

Contact Information:

FINE PEFORATORS

14, Rani Jhansi Road, New Delhi – 110055, India

Tel: 0091-11-23551444 / 0091-11-23679444

Mob: +91 97114 70084

Fax: 0091-11-23613075

Website: https://www.finehole.com/