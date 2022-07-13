Prime Healthcare Enters Into Joint Venture with Robotics Outpatient Center

Ontario, California, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare and Robotics Outpatient Center Los Angeles (ROC-LA), has entered into a joint venture that will further Prime’s goal of expanding services and high-quality, affordable care to the communities it serves.

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient facilities in 14 states. ROC-LA is a leading orthopedic, spine, and urology outpatient surgery center based in Los Angeles, recognized for using innovative surgical techniques that decrease recovery time and relieve pain and suffering for patients.

This new strategic partnership will offer patients a convenient, cost-effective, high-quality solution for same-day surgeries. ROC-LA currently offers minimally invasive procedures such as spinal surgery and restoration, the latest in laparoscopic urologic techniques, orthopedic sports injury repair, and more.

“To serve patients where and when they need care, it is critical for us to go extend our reach to communities with convenient access to alternative, high-quality solutions,” said Ali Zadeh, MD, Prime’s Corporate Director of Ambulatory Surgery. “Prime Healthcare has been dedicated to providing clinically excellent acute care services to communities for more than 20 years. Now we are further extending that dedication to patients through the growth and formation of ambulatory surgery.”

“ROC-LA is excited about our collaboration with Prime Healthcare that brings Prime’s clinical expertise, purchasing power, and resources to ROC-LA, further enhancing our service and ensuring patients have an exceptional experience and quick recovery,” said Medical Director Derek Dee, MD. “We are deeply committed to expanding access to care with Prime and our physician partners.”

Prime’s outpatient growth strategy provides physicians with convenient locations to perform same-day surgical procedures. Prime has established ambulatory surgery centers in markets where it has an existing clinical presence in addition to Southern California, including Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, and Nevada. Over the next year, Prime intends to joint venture with more ambulatory surgery centers to ensure more efficiency, appropriate care for patients, and significantly reduce healthcare costs as a nation. “We want to be part of the solution in reducing healthcare expenditures while always providing the right care and the right time in the right setting,” said Zadeh.

In addition to ROC-LA in the Los Angeles area, Prime Healthcare most recently opened Prime Healthcare Surgical Center of the Valley in Northridge, CA, offering a variety of services including general surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, podiatry, plastic surgery, pain management and more.

Robotics Outpatient Center (ROC-LA) is located at 1127 Wilshire Blvd. 10th Floor, Los Angeles CA. If physicians are interested in learning more about this partnership and ownership opportunity, please contact Dr. Zadeh at 310-948-9035.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is committed to providing compassionate quality care, building value, preserving access, improving health outcomes, and decreasing costs. As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity.

To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

About Robotics Outpatient Center

ROC – LA is The Premier Surgical Facility in Downtown Los Angeles, California. As a group of highly specialized Surgeons, including Cutting Edge Robotics, we are the best of the best. For too long now, insurance companies have dictated costs and numbers over patient needs, over physician recommendations. It is our intent and endeavors to treat you like the most important person in the world. We want to take care of you, remove your Pain….Rock The Pain at ROC – LA!

For more information, please visit http://www.roboticsoutpatientcenter.com/.