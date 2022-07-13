LAUNCH OF THE BOOK, “AAP ANMOL HAI” BY SONAM JAIN

Lucknow, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is glad to announce the launch of, “Aap Anmol Hai”, a book aimed at offering readers and the troubled much-needed clarity on the nuances of life, and the challenges that accompany it. The book is an ideal read for those under stress, those that have worries and those who are haunted by a sense of inferiority, and despite that, are looking to start afresh, and give new direction to their lives.

“Aap Anmol Hai” has been authored by Dr. Sonam Gupta, herself an avid reader, thinker and Ph.D. She hopes that this book will give its readers a push in the right direction, overwhelm them with unbridled positivity, and work as the fuel they need to pursue long-lasting happiness.

The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Google Play Books from June 12, 2022.