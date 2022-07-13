3-Part Playbook Series for Running Better Political Advertising Campaigns with OOH Released by OneScreen.ai

https://www.onescreen.ai/blog/3-part-playbook-series-for-running-better-political-advertising-campaigns-with-ooh-released-by-onescreenai

BOSTON, MA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — OneScreen.ai, the marketplace provider for buying and selling out-of-home (OOH) advertising, released a three-part playbook collection providing strategies and tools to run an effective political advertising campaign with OOH. The Guide to OOH Political Advertising Playbook Collection outlines how to enhance every aspect of a political campaign, build awareness and credibility, reinforce marketing and outreach efforts, target specific voters or reach out to the masses, augment social media, track and measure results, and more.

WHAT: The Guide to OOH Political Advertising Playbook Collection includes:

WHERE: https://www.onescreen.ai/resources-ebook-political-advertising-collection

“Out-of-home in all its variations – static or dynamic, lit up or not, fixed in place or on the move – has become essential for successful political campaigns,” said Jeanne Hopkins, CRO at OneScreen.ai. “In fact, with technological advancements, OOH is growing in popularity. As midterm elections ramp up, this guide to OOH political advertising has all the tools that political strategists and campaign managers need to reach targeted voters and raise funds.”

While OOH advertising has been around for decades, it has become more relevant than ever, particularly with technological advancements and the reemergence of consumers since the start of the pandemic. Last month, OneScreen.ai released new research gathered by Kickstand Communications from more than 600 responses from American consumers citing 77% are noticing their physical surroundings more now than before the pandemic. Fifty-two percent say they are renewing their connection with the outdoors while reducing personal screen time to combat digital fatigue, and 70% are noticing OOH ads on road trips.

Today’s options in OOH to publicize a candidate’s presence at events, inform voters, rally the troops, and raise money are endless and include digitally-enhanced billboards of all kinds, TV screens in public facilities (bars, restaurants, banks, and hotels) and event arenas, wrapped ice cream trucks, and more.

OOH is increasingly being used to complement digital advertising campaigns, making them more impactful. For more information on how OOH ads reinforce other marketing campaigns and promote political fundraising, go to:

https://www.onescreen.ai/blog/promote-political-fundraising-and-events-with-ooh

Download the Guide to OOH Political Advertising Playbook Collection here:

https://www.onescreen.ai/resources-ebook-political-advertising-collection

About OneScreen.ai, Inc.

OneScreen.ai is accelerating the growth of real-world advertising by making it easier to buy and sell out-of-home (OOH) ads – from billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TVs in bars and restaurants. OOH advertising is the only traditional ad medium still growing, and OneScreen.ai is making the entire industry more streamlined and connected with one centralized space for marketers to buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising and for media owners to sell, manage, and invoice their inventory. Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai earned a Great Place to Work Certification in 2022. The company is a member of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America, Inc. (OAAA), Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA), and Geopath. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks recognized.

#



Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com