ProtoReality Games Presents First Immersive 3D Metaverse Mobile Game at World Blockchain Summit Singapore 15 July

Singapore, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Web3 Game studio ProtoReality Games announced today that they will join World Blockchain Summit Singapore to present their upcoming immersive 3D metaverse game Derivative Outstation 119 this Friday, July 15. D.O.119 marks a first in metaverse 3D gaming for the mobile gaming markets.

ProtoReality Games CEO and co-founder Daniel Muller joins an exciting speaker lineup that includes Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Trade and a host of founders and industry leaders from Coinbase, Near Protocol, DFinity Foundation, Hedera Hashgraph, Polygon, Algorand and more.

“I’m a strong believer in the power of communities to shape tomorrow’s economy through cryptocurrency and NFTs. The gaming industry is primed to explode as players become actual participants in value creation. It’s a literal game-changer for the entire industry — gamers, artists, creators and corporates alike,” said Muller who will be participating in a panel discussion about the Metaverse, NFTs and the future of the virtual economy.

The Singapore event marks the 20th edition of World Blockchain Summit, a platform organized with the purpose of connecting more than 700 of the world’s leading crypto and blockchain policymakers, investors and influencers. Key topics to be covered during the convention’s many panel discussions and presentations include blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption and implementation, decentralized finance, NFTs, Web 3.0 and venture funding of crypto startups.

The World Blockchain Summit event takes place at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center on July 14 and 15, 2022. ProtoReality Games will also be holding a special D.O.119 showcase at So/Sofitel’s rooftop bar on 15 July from 7 pm to 9 pm. Special VIP guest speaker Olivier Burlot, CEO of Heart Media Group will be giving some insights into current fashion trends in the Metaverse. A leader in digital and print media and events across Southeast Asia over the past 25 years, Heart Media is one of Asia’s most influential media publishing houses for the fashion and high-net-worth individuals markets.

D.O.119 is a Web3 immersive Metaverse GameFi built on the Solana blockchain. A sci-fi action RPG, it is set in a dystopian future where players can immerse themselves in a high-concept setting with rich storytelling and fast cars. Players will be able to interact in a wide variety of ways, ranging from exciting races and battles to autonomous spaces built through brand partnerships for social communities to gather.

For more details on the ProtoReality showcase, interested individuals can visit this link.

While the event has a closed guest list, it is still possible to win entry or purchase a ticket for 50% off by using discount code NDO119.

