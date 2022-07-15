Industrial Fasteners Market Likely To Experience Substantial Growth In The Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Arconic Fastening Systems and Rings, Acument Global Technologies, Inc., ATF

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Industrial Fasteners Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial fasteners are those used to join or connect two or more parts of an industrial assembly. They may be made of metals, plastics, or composites, and are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and strengths. Common types of industrial fasteners include screws, nails, bolts, and rivets.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21281

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in industrial fasteners technology.

One is the trend toward lighter-weight fasteners. This is being driven by the need for lighter-weight products in general, as well as the need to save on shipping costs.

Another trend is the move toward more corrosion-resistant fasteners. This is driven by the need for products that can withstand more harsh environments, as well as the need for products that will not rust or corrode over time.

Finally, there is a trend toward more environmentally friendly fasteners. This is driven by the need for products that have a smaller impact on the environment, as well as the need for products that are easier to recycle.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the industrial fasteners market.

First, the increasing demand for fasteners from various industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics is driving the growth of the market.

Second, the increasing need for fasteners in emerging economies such as China and India is also fueling the growth of the market.

Third, the availability of advanced technologies and materials for manufacturing fasteners is also driving the growth of the market.

Market Segments

The Industrial Fasteners Market is segmented by raw material, product, application and region. By raw material, the market is divided into plastic and metal. Based on product, it is segmented into externally threaded and non-threaded. On the basis of application, automotive, aerospace and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Industrial Fasteners Market includes players such as Arconic Fastening Systems and Rings, Acument Global Technologies, Inc., ATF, Inc., Dokka Fasteners A S, LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), Hilti Corporation, MW Industries, Inc., Birmingham Fastener and Supply, Inc. and SESCO Industries, Inc.

Get Customized report as per your requirements : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21281

Reasons to buy Industrial Fasteners Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/