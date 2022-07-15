Glass Manufacturing Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Saint Gobain, Guardian Industries

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Glass Manufacturing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Glass Manufacturing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Glass is a material that is made from a variety of minerals that are melted and then cooled to form a solid. Glass can be clear or opaque, and it can be used for a variety of purposes, including windows, bottles, and jewelry. The manufacturing process of glass involves heating the minerals to high temperatures and then cooling them rapidly. This process can be done using a furnace or a kiln.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in glass manufacturing technology:

1. Automation: There is a trend towards increasing automation in glass manufacturing, with the aim of reducing labor costs and increasing efficiency. This includes the use of robots for tasks such as handling and cutting glass.

2. Energy efficiency: There is a trend toward increasing energy efficiency in glass manufacturing, in order to reduce emissions and save costs. This includes the use of more efficient furnaces and the development of new glass compositions that require less energy to produce.

Key Drivers

The global glass manufacturing market is driven by the growing construction industry and the rising demand for packaging. The construction industry is growing due to the increasing urbanization and the need for infrastructural development. This is resulting in the increased demand for glass in the construction sector. Packaging is another key driver of the glass manufacturing market as glass is widely used for packaging food and beverages. The rising middle class is driving the demand for packaged food and beverages, which is boosting the demand for glass packaging.

Market Segments

By Product

Container Glass

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

By Application

Packaging

Construction

Transportation

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint Gobain

Guardian Industries

Owens Illinois Inc

Koa Glass

Heinz Glass

Amcor

Nihon Yamamura

