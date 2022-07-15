Ceramics Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Kanger Glass-ceramic Co., Ltd., Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial Co. Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ceramics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ceramics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ceramics are a type of material that is made by heating and then cooling minerals. They are used in many different ways, including making pottery, bricks, and tiles. Ceramics are made from a variety of minerals, including clay, sand, and feldspar. The type of mineral used will determine the properties of the ceramic. For example, clay is a very pliable material that can be easily shaped into different forms. Sand is a more coarse material that is used to add texture to ceramics. Feldspar is a mineral that gives ceramics a glossy finish.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in ceramics technology is the development of nanoceramics. Nanoceramics are ceramic materials with at least one dimension measuring less than 100 nanometers. They exhibit unique physical and chemical properties due to their small size, and are being researched for a variety of potential applications.

Another key trend is the increasing use of ceramics in 3D printing. 3D printing is a rapidly growing field, and ceramics are a promising material for use in this technology due to their versatility and ability to be printed in complex shapes. 3D printed ceramics have already been used in a variety of applications, including medical implants and aerospace components.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the ceramics market are the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, and the growing popularity of ceramic tiles and sanitaryware. The construction industry is the largest consumer of ceramics, accounting for around 60% of global demand. The automotive industry is the second largest consumer, accounting for around 20% of demand. Ceramic tiles are the most popular type of ceramic product, accounting for around 35% of global demand. Sanitaryware is the second largest type of ceramic product, accounting for around 30% of demand.

Market Segments

By Composition Lithium-aluminum-silicate (LAS) Zinc-aluminum-silicon oxides (ZAS)

By Application Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Aerospace

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Inc.

Kanger Glass-ceramic Co., Ltd.

Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Ohara Corporation

