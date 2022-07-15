Energy Storage Systems Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis with Top Key-Players: ABB, Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Delta Electronics, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Energy Storage Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Energy Storage Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Energy storage systems are devices or systems that store energy so that it can be used at a later time. There are many different types of energy storage systems, including electrical energy storage, thermal energy storage, and mechanical energy storage.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in energy storage systems technology. One is the move away from traditional chemical batteries to newer technologies such as lithium-ion batteries. This is due to the fact that lithium-ion batteries are more efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional batteries. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries can be recharged more quickly than traditional batteries.

Another key trend is the move towards using energy storage systems to provide grid stability. This is due to the fact that energy storage systems can store excess energy during periods of high demand and then release it during periods of low demand. This helps to even out the grid and prevent blackouts.

Finally, there is a trend toward using energy storage systems to power electric vehicles. This is due to the fact that electric vehicles require a large amount of power to operate and traditional batteries are not able to provide this power. Energy storage systems can store the power required to operate electric vehicles and then release it when needed.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the energy storage systems market are increasing demand for renewable energy, the declining cost of energy storage technologies, and government incentives for the deployment of energy storage systems.

The demand for renewable energy is increasing due to the growing concerns over the environmental impact of fossil fuels. The declining cost of energy storage technologies is making them more economically viable. Government incentives, such as tax credits and subsidies, are also playing a role in driving the market for energy storage systems.

Market Segmentation

The global energy storage systems market is segmented into technology, end user, application, and region. Depending on technology, the market is categorized into pumped hydro storage, battery energy storage, compressed air energy storage, and flywheel energy storage. The end users covered in the study include residential, non-residential, and utilities. By application, the market is fragmented into stationary and transportation. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global energy storage systems market are ABB, Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Delta Electronics, Inc., Electrovaya, EOS Energy Enterprises, General Electric, Langley Holdings Plc, Saft, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., and the AES Corporation.

