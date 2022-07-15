Industrial Coatings Market Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031 | Key-Players: PPG Industries Inc, Nippon paint Holdings co Ltd

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Coatings Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Coatings Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial coatings are paint-like products that are used to protect industrial equipment and surfaces from corrosion, abrasion, and other forms of damage. They are typically applied in a thick layer that is then cured or dried to create a hard, durable finish. Industrial coatings are available in a variety of formulations to suit the specific needs of the equipment or surface being protected.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21309/

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in industrial coatings technology include the development of more environmentally friendly products, the use of nanotechnology to create more durable coatings, and the development of coatings that can be applied in a wide range of temperature conditions.

In terms of environmental friendliness, many industrial coating manufacturers are now offering products that are low in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and free of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).

In terms of nanotechnology, the use of nanoparticles to create coatings is becoming more common. Nanoparticles are particles that are smaller than 100 nanometers. They can be made from a variety of materials, including metals, ceramics, and polymers.

Finally, the development of coatings that can be applied in a wide range of temperature conditions is another key trend in industrial coatings technology.

Key Drivers

The industrial coatings market is driven by the need for improved product performance and aesthetics, and the desire to protect surfaces from corrosion and other environmental factors.

The market is also driven by regulatory pressures, as coatings are often used to improve the safety and emissions of products.

Innovation is another key driver of the market, as coatings manufacturers strive to develop new products and applications to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21309/

Market Segments

The industrial coating market is segmented by type, application, end-use, and region. By type, the market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, polyester, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into protective coatings, heavy-duty equipment, coil, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into energy, automotive, healthcare, chemical, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global industrial coating market includes players such as PPG Industries Inc, Nippon paint Holdings co Ltd, RPM International Inc., Weilburger Coatings GmbH, Chemours Company, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, AkzoNobel N.V., Jotun, BASF SE, and others.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS21309/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700