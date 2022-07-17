Global Sales Of Red Wine Is Experiencing A Long-Term Surge At A CAGR Of Over 5% Until 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Demand for Organic Red Wines to Soar in the Global Red Wines Market during 2021-2031Fact.MR's recent report on the red wine market anticipates global revenues to surpass US$ 78 Bn by 2022, experiencing a long-term surge at a CAGR of over 5% until 2031. According to Fact.MR's analysis on the red wine industry, it was worth approximately US$ 75 Bn in 2020. Consumers are showing greater inclination towards shiraz and merlot wines, holding 13% of the revenue share.

Prominent Key players of the Red Wines market survey report:

  • Accolade Wines Australia Limited
  • Casella Family Brands
  • Caviro
  •  Viña Concha y Toro SA
  • Constellation Brands
  • Diageo Plc
  • E&J Gallo Winery
  • Grupo Peñaflor
  • The Wine Group
  • Treasury Wine Estates

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type
    • Shiraz
    • Merlot
    • Cabernet Sauvignon
    • Pinot Noir
    • Barbera
    • Blaufränkisch
    • Bordeaux
    • Cabernet Franc
    • Gamany
    • Other Red Wines
  • Sales Channel
    • Red Wines Sales through Modern Trade
    • Red Wines Sales through Grocery Stores
    • Red Wines Sales through Convenience Stores
    • Red Wines Sales through E-commerce Platforms
    • Red Wines Sales through Other Retail Formats
  • Body Type
    • Light Bodied Red Wine
    • Medium Bodied Red Wine
    • Full-Bodied Red Wine
  • Sweetness Level
    • Dry Red Wine
    • Semi-sweet Red Wine
    • Sweet Red Wine

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

